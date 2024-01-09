Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on his 89th birthday

Priscilla penned a sweet note for her late ex-husband Elvis Presley on Monday, January 8, on what would’ve been his 89th birthday.

The 78-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a few words for the King of Rock & Roll.

“Elvis would have been 89 today. While he isn’t here with us today, his legacy lives on. Happy Birthday, Elvis!”

Priscilla, who gave birth to the musician’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley, was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. Elvis died in 1977. And Lisa Marie died in January 2022.

However, while the actress did have other relationships after the legendary singer, she never remarried.

She recently got candid about her decision in a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas in November 2023.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” she said. “No one could ever match him.”

Prior to that, Priscilla had spoken about the impact her former husband’s death still has on her after four decades in a separate interview with Piers Morgan.

“I can still hear Joe Esposito's words, ‘Cilla, Elvis is dead’,” she told Morgan.

“And that was like, I just couldn’t imagine him ever, especially at his age and all, still so young and wanting to do so much and had so much planned, and not having him, not talking to him, not having him be the father of our child.”