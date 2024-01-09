Justin Timberlake makes shocking move after Britney Spears’ memoir backlash

Justin Timberlake wiped out his Instagram in a shock move after he had limited his comments on his page.

Fans noticed that all the posts from the 42-year-old singer’s Instagram were completely gone on Monday, January 8th.

The SexyBack singer has also changed his IG profile image, which is changed to his blurry reflection in the car mirror and he still follows 1,225 users and has over 72 million followers.

It is unclear what promoted the social media cleanse as Timberlake was active on the platform at the end of the year.

Read More: Justin Timberlake kept Britney Spears abortion a secret from wife Jessica Biel

However, Timberlake was already keeping a low-profile following the release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, in October 2023.

In the book, Spears delved into the many untold secrets of their relationship, revealing how she had an at-home abortion with his child and accused him of infidelity when they were together.

Timberlake has been getting backlash following the revelations leading him and his wife Jessica Biel to limit comments on social media.

While the Cry Me A River singer has yet to offer an explanation for the fresh start, it is also possible he is hinting at a new album.

Read More: Britney Spears claims Justin Timberlake reacted to her abortion by ‘playing guitar’

Previously, sources told Page Six in September 2023 that he has new music on the way this year.

“Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” one insider said at the time.

It remains to be seen what Timberlake has brewing up for 2024.