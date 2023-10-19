Britney Spears claims Justin Timberlake reacted to her abortion by ‘playing guitar’

Britney Spears has recently claimed that Justin Timberlake seemed unperturbed after she terminated her unplanned pregnancy in the past.



Spears revealed in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, that she went for an abortion at 19 because Timberlake wasn’t ready to be a father.

A source told Dailymail.com that Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1999 until 2002, considered that their abortion would remain “a secret”.

Spears however talked about the aftermath of her abortion, revealing Timberlake started “strumming the guitar” as she laid “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor via US Weekly.

The source mentioned that Timberlake “thought maybe music would help” Spears to heal herself after abortion.

Another insider told the outlet that Timberlake is “aware about his past treatment of Spears” and he believed that this could “come back to haunt him”.

Therefore, Timberlake is planning to remain silent after the bombshell revelations about his relationship with Spears in her tell-all memoir.

However, an insider spoke to DailyMail.com, “Justin thought that the decision that they made was a decision made together and he intended to never talk about it and for it to be kept their secret forever.”

“Now that Britney has mentioned it, and it will live forever in her book and whatever else she decides to mention, Justin is going to try not to say anything about it because he knows whatever he says from this point will likely be thrown back right at him,” added the source.