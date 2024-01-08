Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not invited to Golden Globes?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were not invited to Golden Globes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are struggling to win big deals without the influence of the royal family, have seemingly failed to achieve their goals even after all their stunts and attempts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed lucrative deals with the streaming giants and tried to establish contacts with A-listers to win the Hollywood soon after their arrival in the US following their shock exit from the royal family in 2020, were not invited to Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Royal author Angelina Levin turned to X (formerly twitter) on Monday to share her thoughts over the Sussexes's absence at the show.

Levin wrote: "Harry and Meghan were not invited to last night Golden Globe awards. They can get away from that by insisting they were busy. But it is much harder to escape the effect of the heavy mocking especially of Meghan."



Many A-listers flocked to the 81st annual ceremony of the Golden Globes but Harry and Meghan did not attend the event.

Despite no members of the monarchy attending the ceremony, the royal family was ridiculed by the American comedian. Koy, discussing the Netflix's hit series, joked: "Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming - oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry."

He also took a savage dig at Meghan and Harry's lucrative contract with the network, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that's just by Netflix."

A Hollywood insider has claimed: "Meghan and Harry would be thankful to the organisers for not being invited."

"They knew they would be mocked or joked over their presence at the stars' show," the source added.