If I don't win, I'm leaving: Jennifer Lawrence issues warning at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence warns 'If I don't win, I'm leaving' at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence made headlines at Golden Globes 2024 after she was caught mouthing a warning during the announcement for the winner of the best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy.

The No Hard Feelings actress mouthed “If I don’t win, I’m leaving!” just before it emerged that the award went to someone else.

It turned out that Emma Stone bagged the Golden Globe for her phenomenal performance in Poor Things, sweeping everything else under the carpet.

Although, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t win the award, she stood up to cheer on her pal, Stone.

The La La Land actress marked her win against Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Alma Poysti, and Lawrence.

This was just another feather in Stone’s cap, after winning an Oscar for her incredible role in La La Land back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Lawrence spilled beans on choosing No Hard Feelings during a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking to the outlet, the Oscar winner revealed that she thought “it was hilarious, but there wasn’t a script or anything."

Continuing, "I just thought he had a funny idea. And then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I’ve ever read in my life."

She admitted that the script apparently had her 'in fits,' revealing, "Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing."