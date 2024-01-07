Taylor Swift steps out in glamour with Brittany Mahomes, Lindsay Bell

File Footage

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a black mini dress during a girls' night out with friends Brittany Mahomes and Lindsay Bell in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The 34-year-old pop sensation was spotted in California amidst controversy within her circle following the publication of an opinion piece in the New York Times suggesting Swift may be gay, despite her apparent romance with Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce.

While Kelce and his teammates stayed at a hotel near LAX, Swift and her new friends dined at the popular restaurant Spago, as shown in pictures by DailyMail.

Kelce and the Chiefs were in town for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, but that didn't prevent their WAGs from enjoying a night out.

On January 4, the New York Times published a story questioning Swift's sexuality, causing turmoil among fans and reportedly within Taylor's inner circle.

Anna Marks's essay for NYT proposes that Swift might be concealing her sexuality due to her 'affinity for queer identity.'

One of Swift's friends claimed that such an article would never be written about a male artist - although Marks previously wrote a similar article questioning Harry Styles's sexuality.

'This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans,' a source close to the situation told CNN.

The New York Times is now the target of the wrath of Swifties, as well as the singer's personal pals. 'I've learned that they are not pleased to say the least,' Oliver Darcy told CNN of the drama.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been in LA for several days - and DailyMail have pictured her exclusively working out at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood.



