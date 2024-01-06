John Mayer reveals the ‘hottest thing’ he finds in a partner

John Mayer got real about what he looks for in a partner and hopes to married for some stability.

“People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” the musician, 46, told pal Kelly Rizzo on Sunday’s episode of her new podcast Comfort Food, via People Magazine.

“You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do,’” he shared.

“I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’”

He went on to quip, “You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully-fledged grown-up.”

Rizzo, 44, joked back, “Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy.’”

“Reliance kink? Oh my God,” Mayer agreed. “Reliability kink? YES.”

Mayer has previously expressed his desire to settle down with wife and kids.

IN 2021, Mayer got candid with his close friend Andy Cohen that “there’s one thing left [on his bucket list] and that’s wife and kids,” adding, “That would be — that would complete all of it.”