'Bored' Prince Harry craves excitement of royal life

Prince Harry reportedly regrets his decision to move to the US for the sake of normalcy after calling time on his royal life with wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Tom Bower revealed to the Daily Express that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t have much to do in the gated neighbourhood of Montecito, California, noting, “He gets bored down there.”

Moreover, Harry does not have a day job to keep him busy, and his only manner of escape is Invictus Games, which only happen once a year.

Also Read: Prince Harry finds new mom in Montecito after King Charles snub

Besides that, the former royals make their money from multi-million dollars deal with Netflix and other commercials.

The Scandals of the Royal Palaces author explained, “I have heard from people who know them that he gets bored down there. He has even less to do than he did here.”

“He’s gone from being a member of the Royal Family and doing charitable work to doing even less in the states,” he continued.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship takes ‘drastic turn’ amid business turmoil

“He’s in a gated compound, he finds it difficult, I know he goes cycling, but he has to have a security detail.”

The expert added: “I think people are starting to lose interest in Harry and Meghan.”