Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship takes ‘drastic turn’ amid business turmoil

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship appears to have taken a hit amid the many grievances they have been facing, particularly when it comes to public opinion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have evolved as they take some influence from their estranged family members, Prince William and Kate Middleton, per body language expert Darren Stanton.

“Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved,” Stanton told Hello!. “When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years.”

The expert noted that when Harry and Meghan started dating and were established as couple which is why they appeared very intimate.

“When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate,” the expert explained, adding that the pair “still give fans a glimpse of their intimacy they have become far more private about their personal lives.”

Stanton also suggested that the move would have been a conscious one for her. “I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren’t as tactile with one another.”

While the two may not be “as openly passionate” engaging in PDA, the parents of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet “clearly have huge levels of respect for each other, and are there for each other through everything.”