Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’s not aiming for blockbusters

Dwayne Johnson on moving away from blockbusters: More inside

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently revealed he is not aiming for blockbusters but movies that focus on “humanity”.



In a new interview with Variety, Dwayne opened up about that he will play the role of MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in A24’s upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, which is written and directed by Benny Safdie.

While discussing about her collaboration with Benny, the Black Adam star said, “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting.”

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past,” continued the 51-year-old.

Dwayne mentioned, “I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

However, the Jumanji actor clarified that he won’t be leaving blockbuster productions behind for good.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies,” he remarked.

Dwayne shared, “I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]… but there’s a time and a place for them.”

“I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me,” added the actor.