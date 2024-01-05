Meghan Markle's reaction to backlash over 'Gratuitous attack' on Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to react to backlash over "attacks" on Kate Middleton in her alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie's new book.



Tom Bower has claimed that Meghan has been left "bruised" by the criticism caused by Scobie's Endgame, described as a "gratuitous attack" on Kate Middleton.

The California-based couple would like nothing more than to wipe the slate clean this year, according to the expert.

“As she feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say," the royal author told Closer.

"Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she’s going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]," Bower claimed.



He added: “Meghan and Harry’s desperation will only get worse in the new year.”

Scobie, in his book, alleged the royals "treating Kate like a child" and its author likening William’s wife to a "Stepford-like royal."

Meghan may be set to pen her own memoir to clear the air.

Omid has denied that he is friendly with the duchess but conceded he has “mutual friends” who help with information for his books. However, Tom said he has "no doubt" that Meghan "fed" Scobie the "royal racist" names.

If the Sussexes are indeed hoping for a fresh start in 2024, another royal expert, Phil Dampier has told Fabulous that “redemption” is not likely for the pair. He believes she will probably "relaunch herself with some sort of lifestyle business similar to Gwyneth Paltrow".