King Charles to abdicate for 'the only reason'

A royal biographer has shared her thoughts on ongoing speculations about King Charles III's abdication to Prince William after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II's shocking announcement to leave the throne for her son Crown Prince Frederik.



Royal author Angelina Levin took to X (formerly known Twitter) on Wednesday to react to rumours that the British monarch will soon hand over the reign to his eldest son William, following in Danish Queen's footsteps.

Levin wrote: "Why do people keep asking when will King Charles step down? He's waited decades to be King and only fulfilled the role for a year. There is only reason why he might step down and that's not happened yet."

The expert did not reveal the reason, but claimed it's not the time for the King to abdicate.

According to some other royal commentators, the 75-year-old could be giving up the throne early in favour of future king Prince William to save the monarchy.

Phil Dampier believes King Charles may be looking to make a similar move while William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are still young.

"It must make you wonder if, in five or ten years’ time, King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young," he told the Daily Mail.



The expert went on: "Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change."



Richard Fitzwilliams appeared to be agreed with Dampier’s comments, saying that Queen Margrethe’s decision to abdicate early could be to ensure that the monarchy kept up with the times, something Charles has expressed interest in implementing into his own Firm.