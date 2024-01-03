Is Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift's stardom to get famous?

Taylor Swift's fans between her and new beau Travis Kelce played as a relationship guru, predicted the couple's romance is just a publicity gimmick.



When Taylor attended Arrowhead Stadium in September to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the two made their official couple debut. They've gone on several dates together since then, and on New Year's Eve, they even shared a passionate kiss.

Travis has developed a strategic plan to increase his popularity. The former NFL star hopes to attain the same level of fame as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and to that end, he has hired five agents to help him advance his career, according to his managers. Travis has been working with managers André and Aaron Eanes since his college days at the University of Cincinnati.

During a trip to Los Angeles in 2022, the trio spotted a poster of The Rock, which prompted Travis to express his admiration for the actor.

"Man, I don't think I'll ever be as famous as the Rock."

André and Aaron simply replied: "Yes you can."

They came up with a plan to boost Travis' career, landing him roles in seven national TV ads and hosting Saturday Night Live.

Travis Kelce, the famous tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has launched a clothing line. He is also a well-known personality in the podcasting world and co-hosts a show alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

According to an article by The New York Times, Travis' team has expanded since he started dating Taylor. He now employs a creative strategist, a community outreach coordinator, and a publicist.