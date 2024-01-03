Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett mocked over uncanny resemblance to Fat Joe

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett uncanny resemblance to Fat Joe

Jada Pinkett Smith became talk of the town as netizens compared her looks to famous bald men, including Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson and rapper Fat Joe, after the actress shared a selfie.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, prompting jokes about her resemblance to various bald men. Consequently, Fat Joe began trending on X, formally known as Twitter.

In the picture, the actress could be seen posing with her hand placed in the pocket, wrapped in a dusty gold jacket teamed with a pair of white jog pants and matching colored sneakers.

She captioned the picture as: “I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024.”

Users took the platform, calling Jada “a skinnier version of Fat Joe.”

A user was quick to comment: "Will Smith trying to understand how he married Jada but ended up with Fat Joe."

Another jokingly added, "I'm crying at everyone thinking that picture of Jada Pinkett is Fat Joe. Pls."

"Jada Pickett out here looking like a skinny version of Fat Joe," a third user chimed in.

The fourth user commented: "Fat Joe when he sees that he's the number one trending topic two days into the new year because Jada Pinkett-Smith posted a new photo.”