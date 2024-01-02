Celine Dion 'not able' to sing full songs due to vocal cords: Report

File Footage

Celine Dion expresses her desire to sing songs for her fans on stage amid her ongoing health issues.



Earlier, the iconic singer’s sister Claudette Dion revealed that Celine is working hard but stiff-person syndrome took control.

Claudette told the National Enquirer, “She doesn't have control over her muscles — and vocal cords are muscles.”

Celine’s inability to control her vocal cord muscles became a major roadblock between the singer and her dream of performing in the future.

“It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know,” said Claudette.

A source spilled to the outlet that Celine had no issue sitting in a wheelchair however, not having control of the vocal cord caused the most anguish for the singer.

“Celine would be content to just sit in a chair and sing to entertain her audiences,” noted an insider.

The source mentioned, “But her voice is just not coming back the way that would allow her to perform or record again.”

“She has spasms in her vocal cords. She can sing fine — just like you know Celine for a few notes, then a spasm kicks in and throws what she's singing completely out of whack,” explained an insider.

The source added, “Sadly, it doesn't seem to be repairable — whether through surgery or therapy.”