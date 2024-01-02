Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after surprise Christmas appearance

Queen Camilla helped get Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson back into the Christmas Day fold

Sarah Ferguson, who had been invited on the traditional Christmas Day family gathering at St Mary Magdalene Church, walked alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew for the first time in 32 years since the pair split in 1992.



"Queen Camilla helped get Ms Ferguson back into the Christmas Day fold," royal commentator Angela Levin told Sky News.

The Duke of York looked relaxed as he circulated with Christmas well-wishers at Sandringham. But this does not mean he’s back on his way into the royal fold.



Levin said: “He’s very much on the outside but King Charles has made an obvious decision that there is a family relationship with him.”



Breaks her silence over 'ups and downs' after surprise Christmas appearance, the Duchess of York announced she is "just getting started" and pledged to have much more to do as she enters 2024 with great positivity.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother shared a new picture of herself wearing a sleek green dress on Instagram to wish her followers a happy new year.

She wrote: "I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today. 2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy."



Sarah, known by friends and fans also as Fergie, went on to sum up the very eventful year that just passed, acknowledging it included joys and concerns.

She wrote: "I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady! I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left."