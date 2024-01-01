Chloe Madeley opens up about post-split plans after James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her intentions regarding dating and expanding her family following her separation from James Haskell.
The fitness enthusiast, aged 36, and the former England rugby star, aged 38, revealed their separation in October after parting ways in the summer.
They have since shared information about their co-parenting agreement for their 17-month-old daughter, Bodhi.
Chloe took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning gym selfie alongside the slogan: 'New year, same me but better' to mark the New Year.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, Chloe, the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan, confessed she is feeling 'very strong and very brave' after the split however struggled when the couple announced the break-up.
She admitted she 'would love Bodhi to have a sibling' but has no interest in dating at the moment as she comes to terms with the split, which she revealed came when their marriage simply 'stopped being good' after five years,
Chloe said: 'I would love for Bodhi to have a sibling... I do really want more kids. But I don’t know what that would look like right now.'
While the star is feeling increasingly positive, Chloe admitted she was not happy with the release of the statement in October.
She explained: 'Since James and I made the decision to draw a line under it, I've felt really free, happy and calm. The statement was really rushed...
'I didn't want to release it at all for as long as possible... So that was a really awful day probably the worst one so far. I live my life through honesty, so reading that was really hard...
'It's hurtful that people would think I would ever do that and with a child involved, too. We had a really hard summer. That was the hard bit of it when we were going through it and trying to figure it out...
'James and I are both quite tenacious and positive people.'
The now exes have remained friends since their split for their daughter.
