Taylor Swift celebrates as Travis Kelce’s team wins New Year’s game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly spend New Year’s together at his family party after the game

Taylor Swift was Travis Kelce’s good luck charm, after all.

Following a devastating loss last week, the Chiefs bounced back with a huge win against the Cincinnati Bengals, simultaneously securing their AFC West division title, with their tight end’s girlfriend cheering them on.

The international pop sensation – who arrived to the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, Missouri earlier that day – was spotted with the legion of fans celebrating the big win.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals with a respectable score of 25-17, despite not having the strongest start.

Things turned around at halftime thanks to the Chiefs’ defensive strategy, which held off the Bengals after halftime.

Swift was cheering the Chiefs on from her VIP suite, even sporting a Chiefs jacket that had a striking resemblance to the one Travis Kelce wore on the Chiefs’ Christmas game.

Further complementing the team’s colours, the multi-Grammy-winner showed her support by wearing her signature red lip.

After the game, the pair are reportedly going to be ringing in the New Year at a family party at Kelce’s $6m mansion.

Kelce and Swift started were first romantically linked in September and are “getting very serious,” per US Weekly, though the Grammy-winner admitted that they had secretly been getting to know each other for a while before the public caught wind.