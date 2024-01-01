Dave Chappelle targets LGBTQ+ community with Netflix, once again

Dave Chappelle targets trans community again

Dave Chappelle give another take to roast the trans community in the actors new Netflix special.



While The Dreamer, his seventh Netflix special, starts off with a somewhat nostalgic look at his ascent to fame, he quickly veered off course by sharing a story about meeting his comedic idol Jim Carrey on the set of Man on the Moon.

“I wanted to meet Jim Carrey [who was method acting], but I had to pretend this n—a was Andy Kaufman. All afternoon,” he recalled during his show, which started to stream Sunday.

“I could look at him and I could see that he was Jim Carrey.”

He concluded, “Anyway, I say all that to say: That’s how trans people make me feel.”

Following his narrative, 50-year-old Chappelle pledged not to discuss transgender issues after his previous work caused him to face backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community and its sympathisers.

“If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking that I’m going to make fun of those people again, you’ve come to the wrong show,” he alerted the audience.

“I’m not f—king with those people anymore. It wasn’t worth the trouble. I ain’t saying s—t about them.”

“Maybe three or four times tonight, but that’s it,” he added. “I’m tired of talking about them.”

The former cast member of "Chappelle's Show" clarified that he had stopped discussing them since "people acted like [he] needed them to be funny."

“Well, that’s ridiculous,” he remarked. “I don’t need you. I got a whole new angle coming.”

“You guys will never see this s—t coming. I ain’t doing trans jokes no more.”

He did, however, assert with pride that since "they're not as organised as the gays," he would now begin making fun of the handicapped.

“And I love punching down,” he stated.

Shortly afterward, Chappelle returned to discussing the transgender community, describing his attempts to mend his relationship with them.

“I wrote a play. I did. ‘Cause I know that gays love plays,” he revealed.

Calling the play “sad” but “moving” play, he continued, “It’s about a black transgender woman whose pronoun is sadly n—a. It’s a tear-jerker.”

“At the end of the play, she dies of loneliness cause white liberals don’t know how to speak to her. It’s sad.”

Chappelle continued with a joke about assuming a female identity in the event that he is ever imprisoned.

“Send me to a woman’s jail. As soon I get in there, you know what I’mma be doing,” he quipped.

The comic continued to make several other jokes, sparking an obvious response from the trans community.

Allies of the LGBTQIA+ community harshly criticised the Netflix special, which was filmed in Chappelle's hometown of Washington, D.C.

One person dubbed him a “pathetic a—hole” on social media, while another described his performance as “another s—y stand-up special.”