BREAKING! Lewis Capaldi resurfaces with 'powerful surprise' after career hiatus

Lewis Capaldi is back with a great surprise!

The 27-year-old Scottish singer, who had previously declared an extended break from touring due to his Tourette's syndrome following his challenges in completing his Glastonbury set that month, is now breaking his silence after a career hiatus.

He created a social media storm by announcing the release of an extended version of his album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, featuring five new songs, available to fans from midnight.

This announcement will be a significant surprise for fans who have gone six months without any new music or shows from the Someone You Loved star.

Six months on and Lewis has shared an update with his fans on social media, revealing that his time off has been 'going great' and that he has noticed a 'marked improvement' in both his Tourette's and anxiety.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday to give a New Years Eve update, writing: 'Hello everyone, it's Lewis here!

'Firstly I want to start this by saying I hope you're all doing well out there, I've missed you! As most of you will know, I'm currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it's been going great!

'I've been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with Tourette's and anxiety issues. I'm really happy to say I've noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June.'



