Rihanna drops jaws in low-cut jeans as she steps out with new pal

Rihanna drops jaws in low-cut jeans

Music sensation Rihanna, who rarely makes public outings, left fans stunned as she stepped out with a brand new hairstyle alongside a new famous friend.

Rihanna was seen posing alongside Kyle Richards, after meeting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a boutique in Aspen, Colorado.



The 35-year-old stunned onlookers as she looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans, a cream longline coat over a grey hoodie, and a pair of denim-style boots.



The Diamonds hitmaker opted for a bright blue belt and silver statement earrings to round off the look.

The singer was was reportedly joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot. Rihanna also debuted her new hairstyle for the appearance, showing off her honey-blonde braids that came down to her waist.

Rihanna is known to be a fan of Bravo shows including Real Housewives, and the surprise meet-up between the stars took place in Kemo Sabe, which has featured in the show on multiple occasions.

