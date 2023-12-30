Rihanna drops jaws in low-cut jeans as she steps out with new pal

Music sensation Rihanna, who rarely makes public outings, left fans stunned as she stepped out with a brand new hairstyle alongside a new famous friend.
Rihanna was seen posing alongside Kyle Richards, after meeting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a boutique in Aspen, Colorado.
The 35-year-old stunned onlookers as she looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans, a cream longline coat over a grey hoodie, and a pair of denim-style boots.
The Diamonds hitmaker opted for a bright blue belt and silver statement earrings to round off the look.
Rihanna was seen posing alongside Kyle Richards, after meeting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a boutique in Aspen, Colorado.
The singer was was reportedly joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot. Rihanna also debuted her new hairstyle for the appearance, showing off her honey-blonde braids that came down to her waist.
Rihanna is known to be a fan of Bravo shows including Real Housewives, and the surprise meet-up between the stars took place in Kemo Sabe, which has featured in the show on multiple occasions.
Notably, Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year in 2023
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023
Molly-Mae recently shared adorable snaps of baby Bambi, capturing precious moments of their family vacation
Ed Sheeran recreates Thor’s hammer wielding pose with Marvel actor among other snaps