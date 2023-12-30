Anthony Hopkins celebrates 48 years of sobriety with inspiring video message: Watch

Anthony Hopkins shares valuable advice to fans as he celebrates 48 years of sobriety: Watch

Anthony Hopkins has recently shared valuable advice to his fans and followers while he also celebrates 48 years of sobriety on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Silence of the Lambs actor posted a video message where he also wished his fans Happy New Year two days ago.

In the clip, Anthony began, “Hello there, Happy New Year to you all! All of you revellers and drinkers all having fun. Wonderful!”

The Remains of the Day actor said, “Happy New Year, have a great time. If you get a hangover, remember me.”

“I don’t get them anymore because 48 years ago today, I stopped. I got help for it and my life changed,” continued the 85-year-old.

In the end, Anthony stated, “I don’t envy you having fun out there, but if you need help, there’s a time. Life is in session. Go for it.”

Fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section with one wrote, “Congrats on 48 years sober. What an inspiration you are. Happy new year Tony.”



Another remarked, “Tony!! Congrats on another year of sobriety, you inspire so many.”

Earlier in 2020 interview with The New York Times, Anthony revealed the moment that led to his decision to become sober in 1975.

One Life actor disclosed that he had woken up in a hotel room in Arizona, but could not remember how he had gotten there.

“I thought, ‘Well, I've got to stop this because I'm either going to kill somebody or myself.’ My life, from that moment on, took on new meaning,” he added.