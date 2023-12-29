Scott Disick gets cosy with ex Chloe Bartoli on apparent beach date

Scott Disick is taking a plunge into his past.
On Wednesday, the reality TV personality set the internet abuzz with romance rumours with his infamous ex girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli.
The pair – who dated in 2006 – were photographed at what appeared to be a beach date in St. Barts, taking a swim together and getting cosy on the shore.
They couldn’t contain their smiles as they took a relaxing plunge in the clear blue waters, staying close to each other as they splashed around.
For the swim, Disick, 40, stripped down to his dark green swim trunks, accessorising with a gold chain and black shades.
Meanwhile, Bartoli, 33, sported a pink-and-black string bikini, complementing it with layered silver necklaces and aviator-style sunglasses.
Once they were out of the water, the celebrity stylist covered up in a black dress while Disick threw on a plain shirt.
They carried drinks in their hands as they chatted with each other, with Bartoli even leaning closer to Disick’s ears as she spoke to him.
The duo have a long history, staying close even after their breakup and throughout Disick’s on-off relationship with the mother of his three children with Kourtney Kardashian.
In fact, rumours of an affair swirled in July 2015 – just as Kardashian gave birth to their third child – when Disick and Bartoli were caught cuddling on a lounge chair, massaging each other, sipping wine, and feeding each other pasta.
Shortly, afterwards, Kardashian and Disick broke up for good.
Recently, Kardashian gave birth to her first child with current husband Travis Barker.
