Oprah Winfrey feels incredible working with Steven Spielberg after 40 years

Oprah Winfrey talks about working with Steven Spielberg after 40 years

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared her working experience with Steven Spielberg as a director in her first movie.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the former talkshow host said, “I had never done a film, been in a film, knew anything about filming but wanted to be in The Color Purple more than anything in my life.”

Winfrey revealed she got yelled by Spielberg on her first day of filming.

“Steven yells, ‘Cut! Cut! Cut! What are you doing?’” shared Winfrey.

The media mogul mentioned, “[I said], ‘Uh. I was just doing my lines.’ He said, ‘What are you doing looking in the camera?’ I go, ‘I’m not supposed to look in the camera?’ He goes, ‘No! Ms. Celie’s over here!’”

“I didn’t know. I didn’t know. I had never been on a movie set,” she added.

Interestingly, Winfrey’s performance as Sofia in the movie earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

However, Winfrey and Spielberg are now co-producers on the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which was released Christmas Day after 40 years.

Winfrey told Barrymore, “So full circle! Look at God looking at me! I think it’s so incredible.”