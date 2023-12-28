Imaan Mazari ties the knot

Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (right) and her husband, Abdul Hadi. — X/@ImaanZHazir

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a famous human rights activist and lawyer, got married Thursday in what seems to be an intimate ceremony.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Imaan announced her marriage to Abdul Hadi, who is also a human rights lawyer.

Hadi also posted on the same platform, stressing that their bond is unbreakable.

“Got married to the love of my life [...] Always and forever,” he said.

Mazari can be seen wearing a delicate off-white embroidered georgette saree with miniature jewellery and white flower garlands on her both wrists.



Whereas, the groom-to-be put on a white coloured sherwani under a cream white coloured waistcoat with a turban matching the same hue combination.

The couple looks at each other while sitting on a couch with a radiant background embellished with sparkly lights and flowers.

Known for assisting people in need of justice, Imaan has made a name for herself trying civil, women, and human rights cases.

People were quick to congratulate the lawyer couple, who have now started a new chapter.

Digital rights advocate Usama Khilji wished the couple a “happy, healthy, and fulfilling life ahead”.

Court reporter Maryam Nawaz Khan congratulated the “iron lady”.

Political commentator Marvi Sirmed said: “Congratulations! You look superb. Stunningly gorgeous.”

Mubashir Zaidi, a journalist, added: “Congrats and best wishes.”

Journalist Aima Khosa said: “Congratulations“.



