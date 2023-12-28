Ellie Goulding recalls her initial experience working in all-male-run music studios

Ellie Goulding shares her working experience in male-dominated music industry

Ellie Goulding has recently discussed her working experience in all-male-run music studios early in her career.



Speaking to Radio 4's Today Programme, the Love Me Like You Do hit-maker revealed, “It was very obvious to me that I was a woman with mostly men around me.”

Ellie shared that male producers would ask her to go out for a drink, which was believed to be “kind of a currency” in the music industry.

“It was a bit intimidating and there were times where I felt a bit vulnerable and then when I went into the studios years down the line, I still felt that vulnerability,” stated the 36-year-old.



Ellie explained, “I'd often go by myself, I spend a lot of time by myself, so I just stumbled into studios alone and it would often be with male producers, so that was always in the back of my mind.”

“I would go to the studio purposefully in baggy clothes, things like that, not because I thought anything was going to happen, just because I wanted to be there to work and to not have any distractions for myself or anyone else,” added the songstress.