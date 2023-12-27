Kate Middleton 'plays by the rules' to retaliate Meghan's attacks

Princess Kate 'avoids attacks' on Harry and Meghan even being 'strategic'

Princess Kate is said to be playing by the rules to avoid putting herself in the firing line in reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's attacks.



The Princess of Wales "avoids attacks" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even being "strategic", according to an expert.

The Princess of Wales is a sartorial icon, however, she refrains from using her style choices to send "direct messages" to the California-based couple.

Sustainable Fashion Consultant Jennifer Von Walderdorff told GB News: "The royals wear looks strategically. It is part of their role to not offend the King, the institution, the country or the company that they're hosting or being hosted by.



"Depending on the occasion or engagement - they will ensure they are in keeping with the environment and remain either neutral or inoffensive."



She appeared admiring Kate, saying: "But [for Kate] having a nefarious hidden agenda, this feels unlikely."



The fashion consultant also spoke of Prince Louis's mom's tactics when it comes to choosing different colours for her clothing, adding: "Kate will continue to wear strategically put-together looks, as it is simply her duty, more so now as a princess."

The Princess of Wales has been attacked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both in the Harry's memoir and the couple's Netflix docuseries. She was also named as one of the alleged royals who raised "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour in the original Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

However, Prince William's sweetheart has avoided responding with direct attacks towards the Sussexes with her fashion choices.



The expert claimed: "From my perspective, there is no direct attack on Meghan and Harry, but more so playing by the rules and [she] does that the best."



"Meghan has spoken up about how it is important not to detract from senior royals by the colour and style choices worn and [the need] to play the role perfectly. So Kate will ensure she plays by the rules and doesn't put herself in the firing line," claimed Walderdorff.