Madonna shares glimpse into Christmas with ‘Santa Babies’

Madonna spent her Christmas with her six “Santa Babies.”



The 65-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated the day after the holiday by sharing a joyful slideshow of her and her family having fun and capturing moments in pictures on Instagram.

Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and the twins Estere and Stella, both 11, make up her cute brood.

The Colour Purple musical adaption recently came out, and the Queen of Pop, who has an unexpected connection to it, used a range of Christmas-themed emojis to caption her photo with 'Santa Babies..........'

She posted pictures of herself and her kids on Christmas morning in the photo series.

In one picture, Madonna flaunted her effortlessly chic ensemble, which included a graphic T-shirt and loose cargo pants with writing embellished on the knees.

At one point, she threw on a brown fur cap and wore her blonde hair in pigtail plaits.

The hitmaker Material Girl also uploaded pictures of her daughters giving carrots to stabled horses.

She displayed her opulent décor and herself and her kids at a private dinner party at the conclusion of the slideshow.

She was spotted taking individual photos of her children to showcase each one of them and their elegant attire for the momentous occasion.

She wore a black cardigan covered in sequined red lipstick kiss designs and a sultry lace LBD for her personal style.

She wore a black cloth necklace around her neck and wore her platinum blonde hair down in lovely waves.

To round off her ensemble, she wore hefty leather boots and fishnet stockings.

She was standing next to a big dinner table with elaborate place settings, candles, and a red velvet tablecloth draped in red roses in a flash.

In a another picture, she was posing with her youngest children, Estere and Stella, the twins, all decked up in matching black dinner party attire.

Likewise, her eldest child Lourdes Leon chose a sombre, traditional ensemble, donning a royal blue skirt paired with a black camisole.

In addition, the model was seen in a picture with Madonna in front of a dazzling Christmas tree wearing a light blue scarf as a shawl.

During the evening, the pop icon also posed for a few humorous photos with her two sons.

She was spotted flaunting her biceps with David Banda, her youngest son.

She also uploaded a photo of her kid posing with his hand to his face, seeming ashamed, and her crossed her arms above her.

David looked really stylish in the photos, wearing a burgundy jumper layered over a white button-down shirt and tie.

For their family's Christmas celebration, he wore sparkling dress shoes and black dress slacks.

Mercy James dressed similarly, donning a deep red ensemble.

She wore a satin gown with a low neckline and sleeves lined in black.

Additionally, Madonna posted a picture of herself holding hands with Stella, one of her twin daughters.

She also posed for a humorous picture with her son, Rocco Ritchie, holding her hands to her temples while he gave the camera a hesitant smile.

She also uploaded a picture of herself with her head down and seated backward in a chair, with photographer Steven Klein seated behind her.

She also uploaded a picture of her daughter Lourdes hugging her warmly while wearing a grey sweater adorned with skulls made of metallic silver.

She shared further daytime photos of herself sitting in front of the Christmas tree, flaunting her ensemble.

She was spotted reading a book called "Go the F*** to Sleep" in one picture.

She also posted a picture of Mercy and David standing in the doorway, lit by the light of golden hour.

Her twin girls were also spotted during the day giving carrots to horses in stables and sporting merchandise from her tour.

She posted a picture of Stella gazing at one of their horses while resting against the building.

She also uploaded a picture of herself enjoying the sunset while sitting outside and turning her head away from the camera.

Madonna also displayed a plate full of sugar cookies that she and her kids had baked and decorated as part of the picture series.



