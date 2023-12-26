Cardi B and Offset spend Christmas together with kids amid bitter split

Cardi B and Offset share two young children together

Cardi B and Offset chose to spend Christmas together as they navigate a turbulent separation.

Despite going off at him multiple times over the past few weeks on social media, it seemed that the Bodack Yellow rapper called a temporary truce with estranged husband Offset for the holidays, inviting him over for her grand Christmas party that she hosted for her family.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the father-of-two shared various clips of his children playing around Cardi’s enormous Christmas tree and opening their presents.

In one video, his son, 2-year-old Wave, was seen running around the foyer in front of the massive fir – the same ceiling-height tree that Cardi shared to her own Instagram.



In the next Story, Wave can be seen opening his Mickey Mouse gift-wrapped presents, including a football, as Offset tries to get the babbling tyke to repeat the word “Football.”

In another clip, his 5-year-old daughter, Kulture, asked Offset to choose which of her countless Kitty-themed presents she should open, and he obligingly picked one out.



Previously, Cardi offered a sneak peak into the holiday celebrations by showing off her party décor, and even revealing her little ones’ separate personalised Christmas trees.



The family holiday was a surprising twist amid Cardi and Offset’s tumultuous split, which she confirmed almost two weeks ago had been put into effect for a longer than fans had thought.