Matt Damon considers Jennifer Lopez creates rift between him and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon not happy with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship: Source

Matt Damon believes Jennifer Lopez has created a rift between Ben Affleck and him.



A source told the National Enquirer, “It’s no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse.”

“It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up,” remarked an insider.

The source claimed, “It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason.

“But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben,” pointed out an insider.

The source explained, “Seeing his pal Ben out there posing on one red carpet, totally playing up this role as JLo’s arm candy, makes Matt nauseous.”

“He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. But after Matt called him out on it, Ben started pulling back,” continued an insider.

The source added, “Their friendship is strained, to say the least” over Ben’s marriage to JLo.

Meanwhile, the source mentioned that Matt “had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning”.

“He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way JLo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue.”