Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce in Kansas City on Christmas Day

Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce as she joins him in Kansas City on Christmas Day

Singing sensation Taylor Swift touched down in Kansas City on Monday to join her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he and the Chiefs prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Christmas showdown.

Before celebrating Christmas with her beau, Taylor Swift will warm up her boyfriend Travis by cheering him on the game as the 'You Are Losing Me' singer's presence gives a real energy to the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.

It's a very crucial game for Travis Kelce and his team as they look to cement their place atop the AFC West.

Swift's private plane reportedly landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport shortly in the morning.

The new lovebirds will spend Christmas Day and New Year's Eve together in Kansas City, with the Chiefs back in action on December 31 against the Bengals. Swift is expected to be at Arrowhead for both games.

Taylor Swift has been a regular in the stands for Chiefs game since she fell in love with Travis Kelce earlier this season. The pop superstar was at Gillette Stadium for last week's win over the Patriots.

However, she was in the house for the Chiefs' most recent home game, when they were beaten by the Buffalo Bills.