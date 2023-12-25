Taylor Swift expresses elation over flying high this year

File Footage

Taylor Swift is flying high in personal and professional lives.



A source spilled to Star magazine, the songstress “feels like she’s on top of the world with her tour, her new romance and her besties. She’s never been happier”.

Earlier, Taylor had a ball with her besties Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid among other famous friends in honour of her 34th birthday.

“She loves having a squad again. A girl needs her friends,” remarked an insider.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not seen at the celebration, as he was stuck in Missouri for a mandatory NFL practice.

On December 20, Travis spoke in favour of Taylor on Kelce and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast after getting booed by furious New England fans.

“They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colours,” stated the NFL star.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” explained Travis.

He continued, “It was fun, man. Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funniest that she’s played at. So, for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”