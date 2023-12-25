Meghan Markle’s ‘impatience’ led to royal exit: ‘Huge loss’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family in 2020

The royal rift between King Charles and Prince Harry appears very tricky to resolve, however all this could’ve easily been avoided.

If things were handled a little differently, Harry and Meghan may not have left in the first place, suggested BBC’s royal and diplomatic correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

He shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a great loss to the Palace and hoped that the royal family could have tried harder to stop them.

“It’s a huge loss to the royal family, when you think what they might have done had they been prepared to try harder and give it more time,” he told The Sunday Times.

“If [Meghan] had perhaps just been less impatient, less inclined to see well-meaning people as being in some way against her. It’s sad, particularly the relationship [breakdown] between Harry and William.”

Further, the former royal reporter shared that he had sympathy for King Charles’ younger son after reading Spare, having understood his mental health struggles.

As for Harry’s court battles against news groups, he was not keen on its support. “I think they’ve [Harry and Meghan] been overly sensitive. They are public figures; they make use of the media.”

He added, “So, they should be more prepared to take the knocks with the positive moments.”