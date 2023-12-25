King Charles to meet Prince Harry and grandkids during ‘quieter’ time in year

File Footage

King Charles is probably taking a sigh of relief as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never made it to Sandringham for Christmas this year.

Before the ‘racist royal’ drama emerged following the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, there were reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be extended an invitation.

While the festive season is not the best time, the king might be open to meet his younger son and grandchildren some other time.

Per royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, since Christmas is a busy time for the royal family, the monarch is probably “relieved” that he does not have to spare time for some royal drama,

“If he wanted to see his grandchildren, probably Christmas isn’t the best time,” Seward explained to Hello! Magazine. “There’s too much going on and he won’t be able to concentrate on them.”

She continued, “It would be far better when he sees them in a quiet moment some other time during the year.”

Seward also added that Harry and Meghan would want to come and see Charles, because “they’ve got to keep a relationship going.”

Prince Harry has hinted his return to UK when he made a statement in court concerning his security case.

“The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place [where] I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”