Charlie Sheen plans on ‘calm’ Christmas with sons after home invasion, assault

Charlie Sheen has two twin boys with ex wife Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen is cherishing his time with his children even more after being attacked by a home intruder.

After a harrowing encounter where he was jumped and choked in his own house, Sheen, 58, is determined to make the most of the holiday spirit by spending some “calm” quality time with his 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob, that he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

The Two and a Half Men star detailed his Christmas plans to People Magazine in an interview published Saturday, emphasizing, “We are not one of those families that plan a ski trip or the tropical thing.”

In fact, he noted that they barely even have family members visiting.

“No, it’s pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable,” he said, adding that “[he feels] bad for people that experience so much stress during the holidays.”

Sheen’s sentiments come in the wake of a distressing altercation where the Hollywood Walk of Famer was attacked by his neighbour at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, as reported by TMZ.

According to law enforcement, Sheen had opened the door to the 47-year-old woman after she had knocked, only for her to violently tear his shirt and attempt to choke him.

The woman, who was not named, subsequently returned home where she was then arrested for assault and burglary, after Sheen had dialed 911.

Sheen did not need hospitalization.