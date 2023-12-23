No seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 Keamari: MQM-P

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal speaks to the media after submitting nomination papers at the deputy commissioner's office in Karachi on December 22, 2023, ahead of the upcoming 2024 general polls. — AFP

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saturday maintained that no seat adjustment has taken place with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the NA-242 constituency in district Keamari.

Speaking with Geo News, the party's spokesperson refuted all reports regarding the seat adjustment with Shehbaz Sharif-led party in the aforementioned constituency, terming them "baseless".

The spokesperson added that MQM-P Senior Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal is the party's candidate for the seat.

Heavy contest at NA-242

Earlier today, The News reported that elections in the Baldia Town constituency in Karachi will be one of the most interesting contests owing to the popular candidates partaking in the polls including former prime minister Shehbaz, who is expected to contest elections on the seat again, apart from fielding himself in a Lahore constituency.

Consequently, Shehbaz will be up against the former Karachi mayor and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qadir Khan Mandokhail, the previous lawmaker from the old NA-249 constituency.

The former PM had a close contest with the then-Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Faisal Vawda in the 2018 general elections, which the latter won with a margin of a few hundred votes.

The PPP snatched this seat from the PTI in 2021 after the ex-PTI politician resigned following his election to the Senate. PPP’s Mandokhail emerged victorious and defeated the PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement's joint candidate Miftah Ismail, who served as a finance minister for a few months in the Shehbaz-led government last year.

In 2018, Kamal also contested in the by-poll while he was leading the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) which has now merged with the MQM-P. In the coming elections, he would be the MQM-P’s candidate, The News mentioned in its report.