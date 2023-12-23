ASAP Rocky ‘worried’ about future with Rihanna amid looming prison sentence

A$AP Rocky is beginning to worry about what his court battle entails for his future with partner Rihanna and their two kids.

The Fashion Killa rapper has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli after a heated discussion and is set to face trial in January.

However, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is now pleading with the court to put a defamation lawsuit filed by his ex-friend, Relli, real name Terell Ephron, on ice until his criminal case is resolved, reported RadarOnline.

Read More: ASAP Rocky will stand trial for shooting at childhood friend



Relli had filed a defamation lawsuit against Rocky for the shooting and his high-profile lawyer, Joe Tacopina, for painting him out to be an extortionist and liar.

Rocky’s legal team noted his criminal case would be impacted by the defamation suit, forcing him to either remain “silent” or testify in civil case to “defend himself. The team suggested it would be an unfair trial and an “inefficient use of judicial resources.”

Read More: Rihanna will ‘100 percent’ stand by A$AP Rocky amid fears of prison sentence

The report comes after Rihanna’s fears over Rocky’s possible nine-year prison sentence came up.

The Fenty Beauty founder is terrified of the consequences despite “trying to stay calm and listen to the lawyers promising they’ll keep him out of jail,” a source told Life & Style.

The Umbrella singer, who shared two sons with Rocky, is doing all she can to strengthen his case as she “totally believes he’s innocent.”