Harry, Meghan set to make ‘unpredictable’ move amid royal Christmas snub

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might take an unpredictable move amid reports that the couple would not be invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration.



As per Express.co.uk, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a dubious step as the two struggle to survive in Hollywood due to a deepening royal rift.



He said, "The idea of the Sussexes joining the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas, floated by sources close to them earlier, seems ridiculous."

The expert continued, "It presents a challenge but the Sussexes are failing in Hollywood and unpopular in America. What, we wonder, since they are so unpredictable, happens next!"



Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, continued to fuel their dispute with the royal family with their deafening silence over 'racist royals' claims.

The former Suits actress' alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie revealed the names of two senior royal figures involved in racist conversations about the California-based couple's son Archie.

The latest drama portrayed the royal family in a bad light, which further strained their relationship with Harry and Meghan.

