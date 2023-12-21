Khloe Kardashian gives a peek into her new look from The Kardashians set

Khloe Kardashian offers glimpse of her new look on social media

Khloe Kardashian has recently revealed her appearance from the set of upcoming The Kardashians season five on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Khloe posted a photo of her in an all-black outfit with full face of makeup and complemented her look with large studded silver earrings, a silver necklace with a cross dangling from it and next to her appeared to be a black clutch bag.

In the caption, the Good American co-founder wrote, “On set.”

Khloe’s fans took to comments section and appreciated the reality star for her new bold look.

One said, “So [pretty] the hair is amazing.”

Another remarked, “DC what nobody else says, listen to me! YOU LOOK TF GOOD.”

“You are so beautiful. Inside and out,” added the other user.

Khloe is always sharing her new look with fans, however, a few netizens believed that she also had “a new face”.

Earlier, the reality star posted a video on photo-sharing app that led her fans questioned on Reddit, “Filter or new face?”

However, there are some who showed support to her with one commented that she might look different because of an Instagram filter.

Meanwhile, others opined that she had gone under the knife or even accused her of nose job, adding, “A nose job takes 1-2 YEARS to fully settle and the final results to be apparent.”