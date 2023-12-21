Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales fails to convince nation

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September, 2022.



William and Kate have left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the nation with their public-friendly initiatives and kind behaviour since they took the new royal roles.

And, the couple emerged successful to change the narrative of the people about themselves with their good deeds amid protests and campaign to remove them as Prince and Princess of Wales.

A petition calling to end the Prince of Wales title has amassed nearly 40,000 signatures after King Charles III declared his son Prince William to be the Prince of Wales. It’s a title that Charles himself had held since he was nine years old.

The petition, which gained momentum during the couple's first official trip to the nation as the Prince and Princess of Wales, has seemingly failed to convince the nation to go against William's title as very few people have signed it since the couple's historic visit.



William inherited the title from his father, sparking controversy in the country, with the petition page highlighting that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they don’t recognise the Windsor's as their Prince.

The petition claims that William being the Prince of Wales is an ‘insult to Wales’ and a symbol of ‘historical oppression’ and even undermines Wales’ status as a nation. It was launched by Trystan Gruffyd from Pontypridd, Wales with the title of “End ‘Prince of Wales’ title out of respect for Wales”, on Change.org.