First look at The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special revealed

First look at Sally Lindsay's The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special

A teaser for Sally Lindsay’s The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special was released exclusively by Channel 5.

The first look of the festive edition showcased Jean White, played by Lindsay and her friends having a great time at a hotel. Things shortly went south as soon as the storm brought excessive rainfall, leading to an actual murder.

The upcoming season is set to feature some thrilling scenes that include a tinge of paranormal activity in the building, where Jean will be seen getting to the bottom of the murder that took place.

The festive installment will be a cherry on top for all the Madame Blanc Mysteries fans.

It is speculated to premiere in the first week of January 2024 as the official statement from Channel 5 confirmed: "The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns to the South of France for series 3.”

It continued: "With her growing reputation as a mystery expert with a penchant for solving crimes, Jean teams up again with her best friend and trusty sidekick Dominic Hayes, alongside local Police Chief Inspector Andre Caron, who has become reliant on Jean’s antiques expertise when a rare antiquity is involved."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special features a star-studded cast, including Steve Edge, Alex Gaumond, Paul Chuckle, Robin Askwith among others.