Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on relationship status with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney revealed in a recent interview that dating rumours with her co-star, Glen Powell were 'really hard' on the actor.

The Anyone But You co-stars sparked affair rumors after frequently being spotted exchanging flirty remarks on the set of their upcoming rom-com.

The actress went on to stress the 'beautiful experience' the duo had on the set, which was marred by such baseless rumors.

"It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad … because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us," Sweeney said in an interview with Glamour. "I care for him so much."



Powell was romantically involved with Gigi Paris at the time of the film's production.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has been commited to beau Jonathon Davino since 2018.

The actress ascribed the affair rumors to her decision to keep her romance with Jonathan Davino out of the limelight.

“Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories,” she shared.



The Euphoria actor highlighted the importance of acknowledging privacy and respecting sentiments.

Playing coy about engagement rumors with the record producer, Sweeney said, "[He]is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together.

"It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice."

"And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?"

The actress continued: "Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what’s that like, but I think it's important to have something for me.

"I'm very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me," she added.