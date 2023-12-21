Robert De Niro on what he wants to teach his eight-month-old daughter

Robert De Niro opens up about his journey as a father to eight-month-old daughter

Robert De Niro has recently reflected on his journey as a father to his eight-month-old daughter Gia.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Killers of the Flower Moon star revealed that he wanted to teach his daughter Gia, whom he shares with partner Tiffany Chen, both English and Chinese languages.

“She is half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese. I'm trying to have her learn both,” said the 80-year-old.

Earlier in October interview with The Guardian, De Niro talked about his life with little one at this age.

“It doesn’t get easier. It is what it is. It’s okay,” continued the Joy actor.

De Niro stated, “I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

While discussing about enjoying fatherhood, The Intern actor responded, “Of course I do enjoy all of it.”

“With a baby it’s different [than] with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different,” he added.

During an appearance on Today in June 2023, De Niro opened up on parenting evolution.

“I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics,” remarked the Heat actor.

De Niro pointed out, “You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it.”