Cameron Diaz hits out at Jamie Foxx bad behaviour rumours on movie set

Cameron Diaz addresses Jamie Foxx rumours on Molly Sims podcast

Cameron Diaz has recently hit out at rumours that Jamie Foxx was “crazy” on the set of Back in Action.



Speaking on Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast, the Charlie’s Angels star declared, “Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much.”

Gushing over Jamie, Cameron stated, “He’s such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun.”

“I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, ‘Guys! What are you talking about?’ continued the Holiday actress.

Cameron continued, “Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he's just a professional on every level.”

However, the Bad Teacher noted, “Any disruptions to filming were nothing out of the ordinary.”

“It was a great set; we were on it,” remarked the 51-year-old.

Cameron pointed out, “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's not my place to speak about.”

Meanwhile, the actress shared major update about Jamie’s health condition, adding, “Jamie is thriving.”