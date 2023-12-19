Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good spotted hand-in-hand after harassment, assault decision

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good hold hands

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good showed off strong bonding outside of the courthouse Monday after the actor was found guilty of harassment and assault.



Good hugged the former Marvel star securely while maintaining an expressionless expression. She was dressed in a black blazer and brown thigh-high boots.

Majors, on the other hand, showed up in court on the third day dressed entirely in grey.

Following an incident in March involving his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari that happened inside a rented automobile in New York City, the actor was found guilty on both charges.

Following five hours of discussion, the jury cleared Majors on two further charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Additionally, Jabbari's protective order against Majors was extended.

Although the jury found Majors had attacked Jabbari rashly, ABC stated that they thought the actor had done so unintentionally.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that,” Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Page Six after the verdict.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

She further added, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

“Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

On February 6, he is expected to be sentenced.

In the months preceding his verdict, Good stood by her partner, even showing up in support of him during the actor's June court appearance.

It was in May when the two became romantically involved. In the days and months preceding the trial, they have both been photographed out together on a number of PDA-filled dates in New York City.