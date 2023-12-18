Prince William leaves Kate Middleton nervous as he erupts in fits of giggle during date night

Prince William turned cameras as he laughed so hard that he had to wipe away his tears during a date night with his wife Kate Middleton in London.



The Prince of Wales could not control his expressions to a joke as he had a giggle fit at Royal Variety Performance, confusing his charming wife Princess Kate with his reaction to a performance.

The event took place last month, but a broadcast aired in the UK on Sunday night, the future king was caught on camera laughing to the point of tears during comedian Tom Allen's joke.



Allen's routine included a string of jokes about the tests that websites put users through to prove they are not robots, including trying to decipher sloppy handwriting. "You know robots can't read cursive script," the comedian said dramatically.



Allen continued, "Oh, I promise I'm not a robot. Please give me one last chance. Okay, one last chance. Click on the box that says, 'I'm not a robot.'"

In reaction to the performance, the father-of-three was seen slapping his leg and covering his mouth while laughing before using his hand to wipe away tears with a big smile on his face. also seemed tickled by her husband's reaction as well as the jokes!