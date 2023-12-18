Chris Martin, Coldplay frontman, contributes to homeless charity’s coffee shop

Chris Martin is chipping in to do some good for human welfare.
Chris, 46, worked alongside other volunteers at the Finsbury Park, North London, office of the homeless charity Crisis, serving drinks and cakes.
The Coldplay frontman, who is in a relationship with 34-year-old Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson, frequently helps with the organisation that fights homelessness and works at the warehouse on Christmas Eve.
However, as per The Sun, because they already had enough personnel doing donation sorting behind the scenes, the charity requested him to assist in the shop this year.
Photos shared by the band Coldplay's official X (formerly Twitter) page from Saturday afternoon showed him grinning with other volunteers behind the counter.
He was sporting a T-shirt that read "Love Is The Drug," which is the title of the classic 1975 hit by British band Roxy Music.
The musician was hailed by Crisis Chief Executive Matt Downie as "one of the nicest people you could hope to meet" and a "treasured, long-standing volunteer and supporter."
He told The Sun, “We’re immensely grateful to Chris for giving his valuable time today to volunteer at our Shop from Crisis Finsbury Park store, where he helped make our customers’ Christmas shopping extra special.”
Mark Consuelos unveiled key to happy marriage with Kelly Ripa
The family is savoring quality time together during their festive trip to New York City this week
Madonna talked about believing it's a ‘miracle’ she is okay after health scare
Viggo was crowned the Britain's Got Talent winner back in June
She was a shade different at the Fashion Awards two weeks ago at the Royal Albert Hall
Travis Kelce’s father Alana Haim and Britanny Holmes cheered Taylor Swift’s beau