Raven-Symone pays birthday tribute to late brother just weeks following death

Raven-Symone shared a very close bond with her late younger brother Blaize Pearman

Raven-Symoné is remembering her late brother on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Just a week after revealing that her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, passed away from colon cancer in November, the That’s so Raven star took to Instagram to post a bittersweet birthday wish and euology in one.

“Happy Birthday @cblaizep,” she captioned the carousel post featuring multiple short videos and photos of Blaize.

“You were intelligent, kind, stubborn and the peacemaker of the bunch,” she continued. “Your humor and willingness to try anything will be cherished and maintained by those you left behind. Your grace and selflessness in the final days is something to be admired,” she gushed, noting that there are “so many other words” to describe him.

“I love, miss and will always be Reva to my lil [sic] brother,” she declared, concluding the post by wishing him good luck in the “next level of the game.”



Elsewhere in the caption, the former Disney star further implored her followers to prioritise their health and well-being and “keep track” of “what’s happening with the body,” urging that, “It’s you one time in this vessel don’t waste it.”