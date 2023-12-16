Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send message to royal family with Christmas card

Meghan and Harry have reportedly send a strong message to the royal family with their photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who surprisingly released their 2023 Christmas card after the Duke's UK court victory on Friday, have seemingly sent a strong message to the royal family with their powerful photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a cheerful photo of them from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games earlier this year in Germany to show the world that nothing is more important for them than their blissful relationship.

Analysing the photo, an expert has claimed that the Duke has sent a clear message to his royal relatives that they are quite happy in their world and no one can separate them. The card comes amid speculations about Harry's reunion with the royal family.

The photo, according to some, also marked the celebration of Harry's win against a UK's media group in his phone hacking case.

However, it sparked reactions from Harry and Meghan's fans who were questioning why the holiday card did not feature the couple's two sweet children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with whom they are said to be celebrating the festive season.

In the photo, the former Hollywood star and her royal husband look glamorous in chic outfits. Meghan dropped jaws in a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details. While, the Duke cut a stylish figure in a black suit.



The card, which was released just hours after Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, reads: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archwell Productions and Archwell Foundation, We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

The version, which's recirculated online, features a play button right in the middle of the card, sparking reactions from fans with some assuming as it's a short animated video.