Jeremy Allen White ‘casually’ dating Rosalia: ‘They have great chemistry’

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía have been dating for while before they indulged in their PDA-filled public outing.
The pair was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles enjoying a smoke outside before heading into an eatery on Thursday night. They also made out passionately before their supper.
They indulged in another PDA session after leaving the eatery.
Read More: Jeremy Allen White, Rosalía caught in PDA amid romance rumours
According to an insider cited by Life & Style magazine, the pair “started hanging out a couple of months ago, and it developed from there.
Of the budding romance, the source shared that it’s “casual, but they get along really well and have great chemistry.”
Before the PDA-filled outing on Thursday, the two were first spotted a few weeks ago in West Hollywood and then at a farmers’ market in Los Angeles.
Previously, the Bear star, 32, was dating model Ashley Moore four months after his split from wife Addison Timlin in May.
Read More: Jeremy Allen White hugs daughters Ezer and Dolores amid custody accord with Addison Timlin
Whereas, the Spanish singer, 31, ended her engagement to Rauw Alejandro in July.
The source noted that the pair is taking things slow at the moment. “They’re both quite busy, but are seeing each other as much as they can.”
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are gearing up for 'extra special' Christmas with their baby boy, Rocky
Britney Spears and Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am have done four hit collaborations
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's dream of perfect Christmas celebration might be in jeopardy
Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ released worldwide on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Selena Gomez confirmed that she has been dating Benny Blanco since 'six months'
Justin Timberlake’s famous ex Britney Spears recalls shocking detail from relationship