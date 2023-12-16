Jeremy Allen White ‘casually’ dating Rosalia: ‘They have great chemistry’

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía have been dating for while before they indulged in their PDA-filled public outing.

The pair was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles enjoying a smoke outside before heading into an eatery on Thursday night. They also made out passionately before their supper.

They indulged in another PDA session after leaving the eatery.

According to an insider cited by Life & Style magazine, the pair “started hanging out a couple of months ago, and it developed from there.

Of the budding romance, the source shared that it’s “casual, but they get along really well and have great chemistry.”

Before the PDA-filled outing on Thursday, the two were first spotted a few weeks ago in West Hollywood and then at a farmers’ market in Los Angeles.

Previously, the Bear star, 32, was dating model Ashley Moore four months after his split from wife Addison Timlin in May.

Whereas, the Spanish singer, 31, ended her engagement to Rauw Alejandro in July.

The source noted that the pair is taking things slow at the moment. “They’re both quite busy, but are seeing each other as much as they can.”